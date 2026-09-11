Three people were arrested in Paphos today over separate theft cases, police said on Friday.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested under a court warrant for stealing goods worth €240 from a Paphos department store on September 1.
A 26-year-old from Limassol was taken into custody for two thefts: a quad bike on July 15 and a car on August 24, both in Paphos.
A 21-year-old, also from Limassol, was detained for theft of a motorcycle on August 2 in Paphos.
The Paphos district court has ordered their detention for four, five, and seven days respectively to assist police inquiries.
All stolen vehicles have been identified and will undergo further examination.
Click here to change your cookie preferences