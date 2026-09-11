Three people were arrested in Paphos today over separate theft cases, police said on Friday.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested under a court warrant for stealing goods worth €240 from a Paphos department store on September 1.

A 26-year-old from Limassol was taken into custody for two thefts: a quad bike on July 15 and a car on August 24, both in Paphos.

A 21-year-old, also from Limassol, was detained for theft of a motorcycle on August 2 in Paphos.

The Paphos district court has ordered their detention for four, five, and seven days respectively to assist police inquiries.

All stolen vehicles have been identified and will undergo further examination.