For many years, we were fortunate that the Larnaca local council provided free parking just before the promenade. You could always rely on finding a parking space in Larnaca. Unfortunately, the town council has now decided to convert this entire area into what appears to be the largest bus stop – possibly in Europe.

From what I have heard, they plan to station well over 100 buses there on standby. The problem is simple: parking has become impossible. On a typical day, at least 1,000 to 2,000 cars used that area for parking. Removing this capacity has created an immediate and severe shortage.

There is now no way for me to visit and enjoy Finikoudes without paying for parking. I used to go daily for my walks, and I loved it, but not anymore. I cannot find free parking anywhere, and most cars are now parked on the road, on pavements, and anywhere they can fit.

Let’s be honest, Cypriots do not use buses regularly. There are no reliable timetables, and people cannot depend on them.

In my opinion, this is a huge mistake. I personally spend €10–15 per day in the area, and since this change was made last week, I have not visited at all.

As a local resident, I will likely have to walk one to two miles just to reach Finikoudes.

Name and address withheld