Marcus Edwards has committed to playing for Cyprus at international level, the football association (CFA) announced on Sunday, with the attacking midfielder set to join the national team’s upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The CFA said it was informed by Edwards that he wishes to play for the Cyprus senior national team, adding that he has already obtained a Cypriot passport and that procedures to clear him for selection have begun.

The announcement followed comments from Cyprus coach Apostolos Mantzios, who told Goal News that discussions with the 27-year-old had been ongoing.

Shortly afterwards, the CFA confirmed Edwards had given a positive response.

Edwards, an Anglo-Cypriot, currently plays for Burnley in the Championship, where he was among the club’s leading performers in the Premier League last season.

A product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, he represented England at youth level up to under-20.