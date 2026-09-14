BidX1 announces September 30th auction featuring 100+ properties across Cyprus

BidX1, the property auction platform, has announced its upcoming auction on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, bringing over 100 property opportunities to market across Cyprus and giving interested parties the chance to secure their next property.

The September auction is set to be one of BidX1’s largest of the year, with the latest catalogue spanning residential, commercial and land opportunities across the country. From ready-to-let properties and renovation projects to development sites and commercial investments, it offers a wide variety of properties and land to suit different budgets, needs and levels of investment.

A broad range of options can be found in the September catalogue suitable for every budget and for every category of buyers.

The auction is expected to attract strong interest from both local and international buyers, building on the growing demand for accessible property opportunities across Cyprus.

“The breadth of this catalogue reflects the continued variety of opportunities available in the Cyprus property market. We have properties at a range of price points, including residential assets, development opportunities and land, alongside properties with strong potential for investors looking to add value or grow their portfolios,” said BidX1 Head of Sales Andreas Peratikos.

“We’ve already seen encouraging interest from both local and international buyers, and with over 100 lots going for Auction, we expect strong interest. Our fully online platform makes it possible for bidders to participate from anywhere in the world, providing a transparent and accessible way to bid for property in Cyprus,” he continued. “We’re really looking forward to seeing how the market responds on auction day.”

This detached Five Bedroom Luxury Villa in the sought-after Strovolos GSP area of Nicosia offers an exceptional opportunity to acquire a substantial new-build family home currently under construction. Extending to approximately 300 sq. m of internal area on a generous 722 sq. m plot, the property features a private swimming pool, outdoor entertainment and barbecue area, covered parking for two cars and approximately 65 sq. m of covered spaces. Designed across two floors, the villa comprises spacious open-plan living and dining areas, a large kitchen with sitting area, five bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, as well as multiple utility and storage spaces. With a reserve price of €910.000 and completion expected in January 2027, this presents a rare opportunity for buyers seeking a spacious, modern luxury home in a well-connected area, with the added benefit of purchasing before completion.

Located in Ayios Theodoros, Paphos, this One Bedroom Apartment forms part of the “New Atlantis” development and extends to approximately 55 sq. m of internal area, with a further 14 sq. m of covered verandas. Built in 2007, it benefits from a parking space and vacant possession. Offered with a reserve price of €60.000, it presents an attractive opportunity for buyers seeking an affordable residential investment or holiday home in Paphos.

With a reserve price of €70.000, this Two Bedroom Apartment in Paralimni, Famagusta extends to approximately 66 sq. m of internal area, with a further 11 sq. m of covered verandas. It benefits from a parking space, communal swimming pool and vacant possession, while its location approximately 2km from Kapparis Beach adds further appeal for those seeking a property in a popular coastal area.

An attractive option for both homeowners and investors is this Two Bedroom House in Agios Nikolaos, Larnaca. Extending to approximately 114 sq. m of internal area, the property also benefits from approximately 8 sq. m of covered verandas and a generous 54 sq.m of uncovered verandas. Offered with a separate title deed and vacant possession, the house is situated in a predominantly residential area and falls within the Kα4 Residential Zone. With a reserve price of €120.000, the property presents an appealing opportunity for buyers seeking a well-located home with further development potential.

Set on a generous 534 sq. m plot in Lakatamia, Nicosia, this spacious Three Bedroom House is offered with a reserve price of €225.000 and extends to approximately 230 sq. m internally. The property also benefits from 34 sq. m of covered and 46 sq. m of uncovered verandas and features an open-plan living and dining area, separate kitchen, office, laundry room and three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. Benefitting from vacant possession and approximately 18m of road frontage, it offers an appealing opportunity for families seeking a substantial home in an established residential area close to schools, amenities and major roads.

To take part in the September 30, 2026 auction, interested parties must pre-register on the BidX1 platform, providing proof of identification and proof of address, as well as a deposit that will be retained only if the bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of sale. Unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund.

Registration opens on Monday 21, 2026 September. In the meantime, BidX1’s team of commercial and residential specialists are available to arrange viewings, answer any questions about the properties or to assist with registration.

To contact the BidX1 Cyprus team, please call: 22 000 380, or email: [email protected].

About BidX1

BidX1 is an award-winning digital marketplace for real estate, allowing buyers and sellers from around the world to trade property assets in an efficient and transparent way. BidX1 combines industry-leading property expertise with proprietary technology to provide unparalleled levels of transparency, analytics and global reach, challenging the traditional process of marketing and transacting real estate. Since its first digital sale in 2015 in Ireland, BidX1 has developed and expanded in other markets, opening sales up to a global audience. BidX1’s local office in Cyprus is in Nicosia and offers services countrywide. For more information: www.bidx1.com.