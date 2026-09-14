All schools will have air conditioning units installed by 2028, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday.

Speaking during a visit to theAyios Dhometios middle school in Nicosia to mark the start of the new school year, Christodoulides said education remained the government’s “top priority”.

“We do not approach decisions regarding education as a mere accounting exercise,” he said, commending his government’s own efforts in committing “more than €130 million to school infrastructure”, including the installation of air conditioners.

Figures released by the education ministry show progress varies drastically between districts.

Famagusta leads the rollout, with 65 per cent of its primary schools fully equipped, followed by Limassol at 46 per cent and Larnaca at 39 per cent.

Paphos and Nicosia trail furthest behind, with just 16 per cent and 24 per cent respectively of primary schools fully operational.

Progress is stronger among schools catering to older pupils, with most middle and high schools already fitted or close to completion.

Every high school in Larnaca has working air conditioning, while 90 per cent of those in Limassol are operational.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, who accompanied Christodoulides on his visit, said the government remained committed to equipping every school but stressed the work must be carried out safely.

Ageing electrical infrastructure in some buildings cannot support the additional load air conditioning units require, meaning electrical infrastructure upgrades are needed before units can be switched on.

Michaelidou said the ministry was working alongside school boards and the electricity authority to inspect buildings and confirm that electrical and fire safety requirements have been met before installations proceed.

Electricians have previously warned that inadequate wiring in some schools risked tripped switches and power failures if units were activated prematurely.