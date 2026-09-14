If you are not ready to say goodbye to outdoor cinema, well, you don’t have to! Starlit Screens presents one more event not to miss, and possibly the last of the season. Mark your calendars for the Pizza & Movie night on September 25.

Taking over the Starlit Screens area on Malindi Beach in Limassol, the last Friday of September invites cinephiles of all ages and pizza lovers to a special evening. For this event, Starlit Screens teams up with Abovo Pizza, which will serve freshly-made pizzas on the spot.

Organisers are switching things up this time by having two screenings on the same evening. Pixar’s animated film Luca will be screened twice, first at 7.30pm and then again at 9.45pm, offering a bigger audience the chance to experience the cinema and pizza evening. The film is set on the Italian Riviera and follows the unlikely friendship between a human and a sea monster disguised as a human.

The €30 ticket includes the film screening, a bag of popcorn and a pizza and can be purchased by sending a message to Starlit Screens on Instagram.

Pizza & Movie

Seaside film screening of family-friendly animation ‘Luca’, popcorn and pizza by Abovo Pizza. September 25. Starlit Screens, Parekklisia beach, Limassol. 7.30pm and 9.45pm. €30 includes screening, popcorn and pizza. www.instagram.com/starlit.screens