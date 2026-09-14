Four vehicle models have been recalled in the European Union after being identified as dangerous, with all four having caused injuries, the Road Transport Department said on Monday.

The department said the vehicles affected are the Weinsberg XCursion (Pepper), CaraSuite, CaraHome, CaraCompact EDITION [PEPPER] and other motorhome models manufactured between July 7, 2017 and April 27, 2026; Husqvarna motorcycles manufactured in 2022; Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class passenger cars manufactured between August 29, 2022 and September 3, 2025; and Knaus L!VE I, VAN TI, L!VE WAVE, SKY TI, SUN TI, L!VE TI, SKY WAVE, L!VE TRAVELLER, Box Time and other motorhome models manufactured between May 23, 2017 and April 27, 2026.

According to the department, all four recalls involve vehicles which have caused injuries.

Manufacturers, representatives, distributors, importers and sellers, including online and distance sellers, who may have placed the affected vehicles on the Cypriot market are being asked to inform the Road Transport Department.

If the products have been made available in Cyprus, the businesses concerned are required to take the necessary measures to recall them in accordance with the relevant legislation.

Owners of affected cars or motorcycles are advised to contact the manufacturer, representative or distributor for instructions.

The department said owners should check their vehicle registration certificate to determine whether their vehicle is affected, paying particular attention to information including the manufacturing period and model type or number.

Consumers who possess affected components, where applicable, are advised to stop using them and return them to the point of purchase where possible, while informing the seller.

Anyone whose manufacturer, representative, distributor, importer or seller refuses to respond to their consumer rights can submit a written complaint through the Consumer Protection Service website.