Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou held a substantive meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman’s special representative Mehmet Dana on Monday afternoon, ahead of this week’s meeting between the two leaders.

Reliable sources told the Cyprus News Agency that Menelaou and Dana discussed substantive issues, methodology and confidence-building measures.

Monday’s meeting was preparatory in nature ahead of the meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, scheduled for Thursday, September 17 at 11am.