New IKEA arrivals bring autumn cosiness into your home

IKEA welcomes autumn with new arrivals that provide the perfect opportunity for small changes around the home.

Among them are the new products from the HÖSTAGILLE collection, bringing the colours and warmth of the new season into the home with distinctive designs, playful details and a touch of fairytale magic.

September brings a fresh mood and just a few touches are enough to transform the look and feel of a space. Distinctive decorative pieces, warm tones and unexpected details can easily give the home a different, more autumnal character.

With the new HÖSTAGILLE collection, the magic of the forest finds its way into the home. Decorative mushrooms, flowers and foliage bring a touch of nature indoors, while twinkling lights create a warm, fairytale-like atmosphere. Scented and decorative candles bring the autumnal mood to every corner of the home, while golden details and tableware and serving products in earthy, pink and orange tones add colour and warmth to everyday life.

The new arrivals create the same inviting atmosphere outdoors, too, as balconies, gardens and terraces remain the focal point for gatherings with friends and family. Lanterns, decorative pumpkins, wreaths and plants create a warm and welcoming setting, with subtle touches inspired by Halloween.

Every season is an opportunity for small changes and new touches around the home. At IKEA, there is always something new to discover, with distinctive products and easy ideas that allow us to refresh our space and give it a different character throughout the year.

Discover all the new autumn products and the HÖSTAGILLE collection at IKEA stores and on IKEA.com.cy.

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