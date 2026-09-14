A prosecution witness in an ongoing trial over the Avakoum monastery was accused of lying to the court and concealing a sexual harassment case against him, during a combative cross-examination at the Nicosia criminal court on Monday.

Defence lawyer Efstathios Efstathiou told the witness, referred to as ‘father B’, that he had told “many lies” in an attempt to hide information about himself, before raising a sexual harassment case ‘father B’ is separately facing before the district court.

Efstathiou argued the witness had tried to conceal the case and that it undermined his credibility.

‘Father B’ pushed back, insisting the matter was an accusation rather than an established fact.

“Whatever I have to say will be shown by the court,” he said, claiming that the “supposed evidence against him” was intended to make him appear “unreliable”.

Efstathiou also questioned the witness over a birthday card he had given to a 14-year-old girl at the monastery, though ‘father B’ declined to elaborate beyond confirming he remembered writing it.

Efstathiou pressed the witness on items bought for him, including girdles, a cap, vestments and shoes, suggesting these amounted to personal gifts from brother Nektarios.

‘Father B’ disagreed, saying the items were merely necessities for his role and that Nektarios, as abbot, simply managed the monastery’s funds.

The cross-examination also touched on signatures on documents handed to police, including some attributed to a boy referred to as ‘M.P.’ and his 14-year-old sister, both of whom had volunteered at the monastery.

The case continues on Wednesday, when Efstathiou said he would return to a further section of the evidence.