Fourteen people were arrested during police operations on Sunday evening, the force said on Monday.

Those arrested were suspected of offences including living in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents, handling stolen goods, and drink-driving, among other things.

Officers stopped 545 vehicles and checked 680 people. They also carried out 42 inspections at premises, resulting in one citation being issued.

A total of 13 vehicles were also seized, while officers conducted 254 alcohol tests, which resulted in three people being found to have been driving while above the legal limit..

Five preliminary drug tests were also carried out, with one returning a positive result.

A total of 155 speeding citations were also issued.