Cyprus’ Regional Aerial Firefighting Station (CRAFS) is expected to secure co-funding for two firefighting aircraft as it expands its role as an operational and training hub for the EU and neighbouring countries, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Monday.

Speaking at the Andreas Papandreou airbase in Paphos, Palmas said the funding process was at an “advanced stage”, with a positive outcome expected.

“CRAFS will acquire its own operational wings,” he said.

The aircraft, which will prioritise support for countries in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood, are expected to significantly strengthen the hub’s operational capabilities.

Palmas said CRAFS would have a dual role, supporting regional aerial firefighting operations and serving as a centre of excellence for training, certification and research.

The hub will provide command and control for firefighting aircraft deployed on missions and technical expertise within the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. It will also work on common operational standards, personnel training, simulations and research.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas (left) at the event

Palmas said particular importance would be placed on common protocols, communication standards and operational interoperability between participating countries and organisations.

Cyprus is already working closely with the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC), the operational centre of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

CRAFS was first announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on September 10, 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen Europe’s response to increasingly severe wildfires linked to climate change.

Palmas said Cyprus was selected not only because of its geographical position but also because of its strategic role in the Eastern Mediterranean and the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood.

The cabinet laid the institutional foundations for the project shortly after the announcement, while infrastructure at the Paphos airbase was completed on April 15, 2026, at a cost of €802,000.

Palmas said the speed with which the infrastructure was completed demonstrated that Cyprus could deliver complex projects quickly when backed by political will and effective coordination.

The defence ministry is responsible for the organisation, command and operation of the hub, while the interior ministry handles its financial management.

The facility will hold its first organised regional activity on Tuesday, with a workshop involving personnel from more than ten countries as well as European and international organisations.

Palmas said participation from countries in the Southern Neighbourhood and the Arab Gulf showed growing interest in developing long-term cooperation through the hub.

“The common vision is clear,” he said, describing the aim as creating an integrated regional hub combining operational readiness, training and certification with research and innovation.

He stressed that Monday’s event marked the beginning rather than the completion of the project.

“The Republic of Cyprus has demonstrated that it is ready to assume this responsibility,” Palmas said, expressing hope that CRAFS would become a point of reference for Europe and the wider region.