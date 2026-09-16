Alpha Bank bought back 3.15 million of its own shares for €14.87 million between September 7 and September 11, 2026, as part of a share buy-back programme approved by its shareholders.

The Greek lender purchased 3,152,886 shares traded on Euronext Athens at an average price of €4.7160 per share, according to an announcement issued this week.

The purchases were made under the share buy-back programme approved by Alpha Bank’s Annual General Meeting of shareholders on June 26, 2026.

The bank had previously announced the implementation of the programme on July 31.

Alpha Bank purchased 1,058,080 shares on September 7 at an average price of €4.7320, with the transactions valued at €5.01m.

A further 1,049,590 shares were bought on September 8 at an average price of €4.7281, for €4.96m.

The bank then purchased 1,045,216 shares on September 9 at an average price of €4.6878, bringing the value of that day’s purchases to €4.90m.

The highest price paid during the three-day period was €4.7560 per share, while the lowest was €4.6170.

Following the latest purchases, Alpha Bank held 6,260,374 of its own shares, equivalent to 0.28 per cent of its total shares.