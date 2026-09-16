The board of directors of Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd will convene on September 24, 2026, to evaluate financial performance and assess potential shareholder returns.

Directors are scheduled to discuss, amongst other business matters, the possibility of declaring and paying an interim dividend to company shareholders out of profits generated during 2026.

Any formal resolutions approved during the meeting will be submitted directly to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) before trading opens on September 25, 2026.

The upcoming gathering gives the industrial manufacturer an opportunity to review its capital allocation strategy and weigh ongoing market developments following the first half of the financial year.