Fashion Fighting Stigma event at BAF tackles stigma of mental health

The two-day Fashion Fighting Stigma pop-up event was held with great success at BAF in Nicosia over September 9-10, 2026. The exhibition brought the public closer to the garments, photographs, sketches and audiovisual works of the project, opening an honest and meaningful conversation about mental health.

Fashion Fighting Stigma uses fashion and art to make the invisible visible and challenge the labels often attached to mental health conditions. Each creation tells a different story and gives space to lived experience, free from fear, prejudice and stigma.

The opening was attended by Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides. In his address, Minister Charalambides highlighted the importance of initiatives that bring together culture, creativity and social awareness, as well as the need to listen meaningfully to people with lived experience. Also in attendance was Dr Irshad Ali Shaikh, WHO Representative in Cyprus, together with representatives of institutions, organisations and public bodies.

The event demonstrated that mental health is a subject that concerns us all and that change begins when we speak openly, listen without judgement and create space for acceptance and inclusion, with the consistent aim of prevention and tackling stigma.

During the first evening, designers Vasiliki Charitonos and Sophia Kouvarou spoke about how their involvement in the project affected them both personally and creatively, confirming the power of art to communicate experiences that are often difficult to express in words.

On the second day, Pantelis Panteli, Marianna Penga, Prodromos Stylianou, Savvia Ioannou and Myrsini Aristidou took part in a lively and constructive discussion. Members of the audience participated actively and expressed a strong wish for similar discussions to continue, including future conversations focusing on specific mental health conditions.

Poly Gregora, Cyprus’ National Mental Health Ambassador and creator of Fashion Fighting Stigma, said the initiative was continuing to grow, extending its presence beyond Cyprus, while carrying the message that lived experience must be at the forefront of every meaningful change in mental health.

Organisers expressed warm thanks to BAF for hosting the event and to all the designers, artists, speakers, collaborators and supporters who contributed to the two-day programme. A special mention is given to photographer Andreas Gregoras, whose photographs presented the creations and the project’s message in a distinctive way.

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