What is it really like to be an intern at a global tech company?

For a university student, the idea of walking into a large international company for the first time is both exciting and intimidating.

There are the obvious questions. Will I know enough? Will I be given real work? Will people actually listen to my ideas? And perhaps the biggest one: what does working inside a global tech company actually look like when you’ve only experienced the workplace from the outside?

For a group of young students in Cyprus, those questions became part of their everyday lives.

Coming from backgrounds ranging from computer science and econometrics to law, economics, aviation management and fine arts, they stepped out of the classroom and into professional teams, meetings, projects and deadlines.

And, judging by their experiences, some of their biggest lessons had little to do with what they studied at university.

From observing to actually contributing

One assumption about internships is that interns spend most of their time observing experienced colleagues.

The reality, however, can be quite different.

For Kalliroe Berou, an LLB student, one of the biggest surprises was the level of responsibility with which she was entrusted. Her standout moment came when an idea she introduced was actually implemented.

For Anastassija Kisselevits, who studies Aviation Management, the feeling was similar. Her biggest achievement was knowing she had contributed to something that people across the company could see.

As for Markos Georgiou, an Econometrics and Data Science student, he was surprised by the amount of work entrusted to him and points to the progress made on systems he helped develop as one of the highlights of his experience.

Their stories point to something young professionals often look for in their first workplace: not simply the chance to observe, but the opportunity to participate.

The moment you start feeling part of the team

Technical skills matter, but entering the workplace for the first time also means learning how to collaborate, communicate and find your place within a team.

Computer Science student Rania Tayfoor describes her experience in one word: “inspiring”.

Her biggest plot twist?

“Actually knowing now what they’re talking about in meetings.”

It is a simple observation, but one that captures an important part of any first professional experience. Things that initially sound unfamiliar gradually start making sense. Meetings become conversations you participate in. Colleagues become teammates. For Ioanna Antoniou, who studies Global Business Management, the surprise was “how quickly I became part of the team”, while Anastassija says she discovered “the right team gives you confidence to be yourself”.

Confidence is a skill, too

Perhaps one of the clearest themes running through the interns’ experiences is confidence.

Lara Garoyian, an Economics and Management student, says the biggest surprise was how much the experience helped her grow, both professionally and personally.

“My biggest achievement has been not only the new skills I’ve developed, but also how much more confident I’ve become in myself since the day I first started here.”

Her biggest takeaway is equally simple: “You never really know what you’re capable of until you challenge yourself.”

For Alexia Garpozi, who studies Business and Public Administration, the lesson was learning that asking questions is “actually a strength and not a weakness”.

And for Nefeli Sherry, a Fine Arts student, it was discovering that some of the best ideas can come simply from speaking up.

These may not be lessons found in a university textbook, yet they can be some of the most valuable things a young professional takes from their first work experience.

So, what is it actually like?

Ask 10 interns, and you will get 10 different answers.

The students themselves described their experiences as insightful, fulfilling, inspiring, empowering, exceptional, collaborative, enriching, eye-opening and creative.

Behind those words, however, is a common thread: being given the opportunity to move beyond theory, contributing to real work and discovering what a professional environment expects from you and what you can expect from yourself.

More than a summer internship

The company behind these experiences is Exness, a global fintech company headquartered in Limassol, and the students featured above are part of its 2026 Internship Programme in Cyprus.

This year, 24 young people were selected to take part in the programme, joining teams across different business functions and gaining first-hand experience of working in a global company.

Running annually since 2022, the Exness Internship Programme was created to give students and young professionals the opportunity to move beyond the classroom and experience what the workplace actually looks like. Interns are real team members, contribute to live projects and work alongside experienced professionals, with mentorship and guidance throughout their journey.

But the ambition goes beyond an eight-week internship.

For Exness, the programme is part of a broader investment in developing talent in Cyprus, and creating stronger pathways between education and employment. Over the years, several participants have extended their journey with the company, with some going on to become full-time employees.

This is particularly important for Cyprus, where many young people leave the country to pursue their studies and take their first professional steps abroad. Creating meaningful career opportunities locally can help talented young people grow here, while also giving those studying or gaining experience overseas more reasons to return and build their careers in Cyprus.

Ultimately, the goal is not simply to give young people their first line on a CV. It is to help them develop, gain meaningful international exposure and realise that ambitious careers in technology, fintech and other fields can also be built from Cyprus.

To learn more about the Exness Internship Programme and follow the experiences of young talent at Exness, visit: students.exness.com and follow: @exnesslife on social media.