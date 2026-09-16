Musicians from the United States, Colombia, Belgium and Cyprus are set to perform next at Axiothea Mansion as part of the 29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. The In Between performance on Thursday welcomes the Elana Sasson Quartet to the downtown Nicosia stage.

The Elana Sasson Quartet was formed at Berklee College of Music, Valencia, bringing together four musicians from diverse cultural backgrounds (Elana Sasson, Santiago Bertel, Manos Stratis, Victor Goldschmidt) who share a common vision of creating, through music, a space where different cultural memories and identities meet in creative dialogue.

Drawing inspiration from Persian poetry and the traditional songs of the Kurdish mountains, the quartet creates a distinctive musical landscape in which modal melodies, asymmetrical rhythms and musical traditions of the Eastern Mediterranean intertwine with the improvisational language of contemporary jazz. The result is a sound that is deeply rooted in tradition while remaining unmistakably contemporary, personal and authentic.

Having appeared at major festivals and concert venues across Europe and the United States, the quartet has already established a notable international presence. Their debut album, In Between (2025), reached No. 4 on the World Music Charts Europe, while the ensemble was shortlisted for the UPBEAT Best New Talent Award 2025, confirming its growing reputation on the international jazz and world music scene. Very soon, the quartet makes its Cyprus appearance, ready to fill old Nicosia with its signature sounds.

In Between

The Elana Sasson Quartet performs live. Part of the 29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. September 17. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-894531, [email protected]