Greek authorities have safely evacuated all 29 people after a fire broke out on the deck of a vehicle ferry off the popular tourist island of Mykonos on Friday, the Greek coast guard said.

At least five coast guard vessels and two firefighting speedboats assisted the operation to rescue the 28 crew and one passenger aboard, the coastguard added.

An official from the ferry owner, Blue Star Ferries, confirmed that no one was hurt and that the crew was working to put out the fire.

Unverified images on local media showed a column of smoke rising from a boat out at sea.