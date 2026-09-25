Students, tourism representatives, officials and visitors took part in a beach clean-up at Finikoudes in Larnaca on Friday as part of activities marking World Tourism Day.

The environmental initiative, titled “Tourism Cares: Unite for Cleaner Destinations”, aimed to raise awareness of the role of environmental protection in maintaining sustainable tourism destinations.

The event was jointly organised by Larnaca municipality, the Larnaca chamber of commerce and the Larnaca tourism board, under the auspices of the TUI Care Foundation and the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative.

Students from Evriviadio gymnasium joined representatives of local organisations and other participants in collecting rubbish from the beach.

A new sand-cleaning machine recently acquired by Larnaca municipality was also demonstrated during the event. The equipment will be used to help maintain the city’s beaches.

Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and representatives of local tourism and business organisations attended the event.

Organisers said keeping beaches clean and protecting the environment required cooperation between authorities, businesses, residents and visitors.

The initiative was held ahead of World Tourism Day, which is marked annually on September 27.