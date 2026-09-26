A meeting was held at police headquarters on Saturday over the escape of a 19-year-old detainee from custody at Lakatamia police holding cells on Friday night.

According to a police statement, the force’s leadership reviewed the information gathered so far, while the Nicosia police chief briefed officials on the circumstances of the escape and the actions taken after it was discovered.

The criminal investigation into the escape is being handled by a team from Nicosia CID.

Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to locate and rearrest the 19-year-old.