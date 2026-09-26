A spell of unsettled weather is expected to hit Cyprus from late Sunday, bringing rain, thunderstorms, possible hail and stronger winds, the met office said on Saturday.

Weak low pressure is currently affecting the region, while a disturbance approaching from the west is expected to begin affecting the island on Sunday night.

Saturday will start mainly fine with temporarily increased cloud, becoming partly to mostly cloudy as the day progresses. Isolated light rain cannot be ruled out over the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to around 30C inland and on the southern and eastern coasts, 28C on the western and northern coasts and 23C in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially be light and variable at 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort. They may temporarily strengthen to 4 to 5 Beaufort along the southwest coast during the afternoon.

Cloud will increase at times overnight, with temperatures falling to around 18C inland, 20C on the coast and 11C in the higher mountains.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and at times cloudy, with isolated rain expected after midday, mainly over the mountains.

Conditions are forecast to deteriorate late on Sunday night into Monday, with local rain and isolated thunderstorms initially affecting western and northern areas before spreading to the rest of the island.

Hail is possible during thunderstorms, while winds are expected to become variable and strengthen.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms at intervals. After midday, the weather will mainly affect the mountains and the eastern half of the island, with hail again possible during thunderstorms.

Winds will strengthen significantly during the day, particularly along exposed coastal areas.

Unsettled conditions will continue on Tuesday, with mainly cloudy skies, local rain and isolated thunderstorms at intervals.

Temperatures will fall slightly through Monday and remain largely unchanged on Tuesday, settling slightly below the seasonal average.