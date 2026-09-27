The 2026 Limassol Wine Festival got underway at the municipal gardens on Saturday night, with the annual event set to run until October 4.

Transport Minister Evie Tsolaki officially opened the festival beneath its landmark giant figure of the traditional Cypriot winegrower, known as the vrakas, in the presence of House president Annita Demetriou, ambassadors, MPs, local officials and members of the public.

Tsolaki said the festival dates back 65 years, when the late Kleanthis Christoforou first proposed an event celebrating Cyprus’ wine industry.

The island’s major wine producers Etko, Loel, Keo and Sodap backed the festival in its early years, she said, while Cyprus is now home to more than 100 smaller wineries.

She stressed the importance of supporting wine producers, rural communities and the agricultural sector, referring to a vineyard replanting scheme introduced following last year’s devastating wildfires.

Replanted vineyards could also serve as fire protection zones, she added.

Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis described the wine festival as one of Cyprus’ longest-running and most popular events, celebrating Cypriot hospitality and Limassol’s traditions.

Over the nine-day festival, the municipal gardens will host 14 major concerts, theatre performances, appearances by folk groups, children’s activities and a range of art and photography events.

Armeftis said the festival had for decades brought together people of all ages while keeping alive an important tradition for Limassol and Cyprus.