The countdown has begun. The evening that puts the spotlight on the ideas, creativity and people behind the work that has stood out is fast approaching. On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Nicosia Municipal Theatre will host the 2026 Carob Awards ceremony, in an evening dedicated to Cypriot advertising, communications and, above all, the people who continue to shape and advance the industry through their work and ideas.

With the submission process now complete, this year’s event is entering its final stretch. Entries are being assessed across the six categories of AD, Design & Illustration, Digital, PR, Production and Integration, with attention now turning to the big moment of the awards ceremony.

For yet another year, the CAROB Awards aim to bring together industry professionals and creative teams, showcasing the work, thinking and creativity behind every project.

More than simply an awards evening, however, the Ceremony is an opportunity for the advertising and communications community to come together and celebrate. An evening for the ideas that dared to be different, the collaborations that delivered results and the people who continue to raise the bar for creativity in Cyprus.

The CAROB Awards are organised by the Cyprus Communication Agencies Association (SDEK) and are the largest Advertising and Communications awards event in Cyprus. Co-organiser is the Press and Information Office. Cyta is the Grand Sponsor, while Lidl Cyprus and Allwyn are Gold Sponsors.

General event information

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Location: Nicosia Municipal Theatre

More information about the Awards ceremony will be announced soon.