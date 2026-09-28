Ireland struck three times in the first half to cruise to a 3-0 Nations League victory over Israel on Sunday after a fraught weekend for the team following goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu’s withdrawal from the squad amid a dispute over whether to play the match.

Ireland has been one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of Israel’s war in Gaza, and protests calling for the team to boycott the fixture prompted Bazunu to make himself unavailable. The game went ahead only after a majority of the Irish players voted to play.

Shlomi Barzel, the Israeli Football Association’s communications chief, said on Saturday that “football has won” after the players decided to fulfil the fixture despite calls for a boycott.

Bazunu’s withdrawal led coach Heimir Hallgrimsson to name defender Jimmy Dunne as Ireland’s emergency third goalkeeper. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has also faced fierce criticism from fans and political figures, many of whom accused it of failing to provide the players with sufficient direction.

With Israel’s home games taking place in Debrecen, Hungary’s second-largest city, the game unfolded in a subdued atmosphere reminiscent of the latter stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when attendance restrictions left stadiums largely empty.

There were a few hundred Israeli supporters and a handful of Irish fans in the ground, and the shouts of coaches and players could be clearly heard throughout.

The Irish players wore black armbands in memory of all those killed in the conflict and bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem. There was no exchange of pennants or pre-match handshakes.

Striker Troy Parrott netted the opener in the 14th minute, with Adam Idah scoring two minutes later and Jack Moylan adding a well-taken third in the 25th minute.

BLACK ARMBAND

Moylan ran towards the corner flag after scoring and removed his black armband before kissing it and the badge on his shirt as supporters in the stand booed.

After losing their opening game 1-0 to Kosovo on Thursday, Ireland enjoyed a much-needed boost. They are now third in the group on three points, three behind leaders Austria, who beat second-placed Kosovo 3-1 earlier in the day.

Any relief provided by the victory, however, may prove short-lived.

Angered by the decision to play, many Irish supporters chose not to watch the match. Public broadcaster RTE featured no studio panel and no analysis, nor did the station sell any advertising around its coverage.

FAI chief executive David Courell said a significant majority of the squad had voted to fulfil the fixtures.

“Based on that, the association took the decision on behalf of Irish football that this fixture would continue, as we have always intended to fulfil the fixtures,” he told a media conference on Saturday.

Ireland are due to face Israel again on October 4 in a nominal home fixture that has been moved to Serbia and will be played behind closed doors, meaning the debate over whether the national team should face Israel is almost certain to reignite.