The Red Flag platform aimed at reporting high-risk cases of violence early and allowing authorities to intervene before it escalates is expected to become operational in early 2027, the justice ministry said on Monday.

The platform is being designed as a prevention and early intervention tool through which relevant services will be able to assess information and warning signs that may indicate an increased risk of violence and coordinate their response.

The project was discussed at a meeting chaired by Justice Minister Costas Fitiris on Monday, during which the platform’s design was examined step by step, including its structure, the information it will contain, how it will operate and the capabilities it will provide to the services involved.

According to the ministry, practical issues concerning the implementation and operation of the system were also examined, while participants raised questions and put forward suggestions to be considered as the platform is further developed.

The meeting was attended by the deputy social welfare minister, the gender equality commissioner and Anastasia Papadopoulou, former president of NGO Foni. Representatives of women’s organisations, trade unions and other NGOs also took part, alongside representatives of the police, the education ministry, the office of the commissioner for personal data protection and the social welfare services.

The ministry said work is proceeding according to a specific timetable, with the aim of completing the design and necessary procedures so that the platform can begin operating in early 2027.

Once operational, the system is intended to allow the authorities to evaluate information and indications of heightened risk at an early stage, enabling the relevant services to act in a coordinated manner before an incident escalates.