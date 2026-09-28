Police said the cause of a fire which broke out on Monday morning at a car hire office in Larnaca remain unclear after government services visited the site of the extinguished blaze.

The fire damaged three vehicles and destroyed personal belongings.

Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou said that “the scene had been examined by police, the fire service and the electromechanical service, and evidence collected at the scene was sent for scientific examination.”

But, he said, it was not immediately obvious what had started it.

The fire broke out at around 2.18am, with the police saying that officers and firefighters travelled to the scene shortly thereafter to extinguish it.

In addition to the damage suffered by the vehicles, the police said, personal items and an electric bicycle belonging to the office’s 52-year-old male owner were destroyed by of the fire.