The Cyprus Cement Public Company saw first-half profit rise to €5.4 million, driven largely by a stronger contribution from associate Vassiliko Cement Works, according to the company’s latest financial results.

Net profit for the six months to June 30 increased from €4.64m a year earlier, while basic earnings per share rose to 3.94 cents from 3.38 cents.

The increase came mainly from Cyprus Cement’s share of profit from Vassiliko Cement Works, which reached €5.9m, compared with €4.9m in the corresponding period of 2025.

The results were approved by the company’s board on September 28 as part of its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2026. The board meeting had been announced at the end of August.

Cyprus Cement itself is primarily involved in the development and exploitation of land and strategic investments, rather than operating solely as a cement producer. Its investment in Vassiliko therefore remains a major contributor to group earnings.

The company reported income of €207,000 for the period, up from €193,000 a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Cyprus Cement said its full-year results could fluctuate, with prevailing market uncertainties making the outcome for 2026 difficult to predict.

The latest performance follows a €5.94m net profit for the whole of 2025, when Cyprus Cement’s share of profit from Vassiliko reached €8.99m.