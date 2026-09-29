Four people were arrested overnight in Cyprus for offences including drug possession, illegal residency, and defying a court order, police said on Tuesday.

397 drivers and 111 passengers were stopped and checked, while officers inspected 33 premises and recorded one complaint.

Traffic checks resulted in 199 complaints, including 110 for speeding.

Three vehicles were seized and six other traffic offences were investigated.

Police also carried out 88 alcohol tests, resulting in two complaints.

Four preliminary drug tests were conducted, with none returning a positive result, police said.