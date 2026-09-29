Cyprus is hosting the official launch of MEDCONNECT, a three-year EU-funded project led by the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) that will test 15 innovative solutions aimed at restoring marine and coastal ecosystems across the Mediterranean.

The launch event is taking place on Tuesday, September 29, at the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), bringing together representatives of the Cyprus government, European institutions, project partners and the wider blue economy community.

MEDCONNECT, short for Mediterranean Lighthouse Connectivity Platform for Scaling Up Solutions and Regional Partnerships, is coordinated by CMMI and funded through the EU’s Horizon Europe programme.

According to the European Commission’s CORDIS database, the project began on September 1 and will run until August 31, 2029, receiving an EU contribution of about €3.5 million. The EU database lists 22 partners from 15 countries.

At its core, the project aims to accelerate the restoration of marine and coastal ecosystems while supporting the transition towards a climate-neutral and competitive blue economy.

Over the next three years, MEDCONNECT will work through a network of regional and national hubs, alongside living labs where researchers, businesses, public bodies and local communities will test solutions under real coastal conditions.

A total of 15 solutions are expected to be developed and tested, covering areas linked to ecosystem restoration, pollution reduction and the wider resilience of Mediterranean waters.

The project will also seek to strengthen cooperation across the region and mobilise public and private investment, with successful solutions intended to be replicated and scaled up elsewhere in the Mediterranean.

Alongside the launch, partners are holding a two-day meeting in Cyprus to set out the project’s implementation framework and next steps.

MEDCONNECT forms part of the EU Mission “Restore our Ocean and Waters”, which seeks to restore marine and freshwater ecosystems, tackle pollution and support a climate-neutral and circular blue economy.

The official EU project description says MEDCONNECT will also develop a digital monitoring framework bringing together authoritative European data and citizen science, while supporting environmental monitoring, public participation and cooperation between Mediterranean hubs.