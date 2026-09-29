A total of 335 buildings across Larnaca district have been classified as dangerous, with 189 falling into the highest risk category and being dealt with as a priority, the Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA) said on Tuesday.

The organisation said it is moving ahead with specific interventions to remove hazards and demolish dangerous buildings following the recording and technical assessment of hundreds of cases across the district.

It pointed to the case of a dangerous and abandoned building on Stavrodromiou street in Larnaca, which was recently demolished following repeated action and interventions by the organisation.

The demolition was carried out at the owner’s expense, removing a hazard which had concerned the area and its residents for a long period, it said.

“The case on Stavrodromiou street is not an isolated one. In a number of cases in Larnaca and Tersefanou, interventions by the EOA, either following the collapse of parts of buildings or after complaints and on-site inspections, have led to the demolition of dangerous buildings,” it added.

In these cases, demolitions were carried out at the owners’ expense following repeated action and notices from the organisation, without any financial burden on the EOA.

“These first demolitions mark the transition from recording and technical assessment to specific action on the ground, with the aim of protecting citizens and neighbouring properties,” it said.

The organisation assumed responsibility for managing dangerous buildings on April 1, 2025, inheriting 563 recorded cases of buildings suspected of being dangerous.

Following updates to the data, on-site inspections and new reports from members of the public, municipalities and communities, its register now includes 1,101 potentially dangerous buildings.

To accelerate the process, the organisation enlisted specialised private civil engineers.

So far, 378 visual inspections have been commissioned and 372 technical reports submitted.

Of the buildings assessed to date, 335 have been classified as dangerous, while 189 have been placed in the highest risk category and are being dealt with as a priority.

At the same time, 67 actions have been taken to remove hazards, including fencing and other protective measures, interventions by owners and demolitions.

Seventeen buildings have already been formally declared dangerous, while procedures concerning another 22 are at an advanced stage.

The organisation stressed that responsibility for maintaining buildings and taking measures to remove any dangers rests with their owners.

Where owners respond, the EOA said it seeks to cooperate with them to remove the danger as quickly as possible.

Where there is no compliance and the danger remains, however, the organisation said it would activate all measures provided for under the law, including procedures which may ultimately lead to demolition.

The EOA said it would continue implementing its plan, giving priority to buildings posing the greatest risk.

“The objective is clear: no building which has been documented as dangerous can remain indefinitely without the necessary measures being taken,” it said.

“The safety of citizens cannot be postponed.”