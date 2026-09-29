Cyprus and Latvia played out a goalless draw on Monday evening at Skonto Stadium in Riga in the framework of Match Day 2 of the UEFA Nations League.

The Cypriot national team controlled most of the first half, registering 10 attempts, three of them on target, while also enjoying 64% possession.

Cyprus continued to press after the break, with Kostis and Edwards missing good opportunities in the 72nd and 74th minutes respectively.

Latvia missed two chances to score with Uldriķis in the 80th minute and Melniks in the 87th.

Cyprus will return to action on Friday, October 2, when the national team hosts Armenia at GSP Stadium, in Nicosia. Kick-off is set for 19:00 local time.