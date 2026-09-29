A year after the “Our Strength” campaign, the company returns on the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste with a simple yet highly significant message for its customers—one that saves money and contributes substantially to reducing food waste.

In order to mark the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, Lidl Cyprus is actively continuing its “Our Strength” awareness campaign, inviting consumers to change a small daily habit that yields significant benefits for both themselves and the environment.

According to official European Union data, 59 million tonnes of food are discarded in Europe annually. The situation in Cyprus is equally concerning, with the average annual amount of food waste estimated at 286 kilograms per citizen.

A significant shift in this trend can be achieved through more conscious and responsible management of the supplies we already have at home. Real change begins with making full use of the food in our kitchens, ensuring that weekly shopping aligns with responsible consumption and maximizes savings.

Out of respect for the food that reaches our dining tables every day, Lidl Cyprus proposes a simple, mindful habit for each and every household: “First, we place value on what we already have in our kitchens, and then we top up with whatever is missing from Lidl stores.”

With a central message “Start your next shop from your fridge – because you may already have some food items that cost you nothing extra,” the company’s new campaign encourages people to check what food they have available before making a new shopping list.

This simple step directly contributes to a noticeable reduction in household expenses while simultaneously limiting the environmental impact of household waste. It is a seemingly small action that nonetheless delivers a substantial, immediate, and fully measurable impact.

You can watch the campaign on Lidl Cyprus’s official YouTube channel here.