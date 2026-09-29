Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has been sentenced to seven years in prison for historical child sexual abuse offences. The 49-year-old Scot was sentenced on Tuesday by Lord Harrower at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The sentencing follows a five-day trial in August at the High Court in Glasgow, where a jury found Dott guilty of two counts of lewd, indecent, and libidinous behaviour. The charges involved two primary school-aged victims – a girl and a boy – and spanned nearly two decades between 1993 and 2010.

During the court proceedings, the female victim, now a woman in her 40s, testified to multiple instances of abuse that occurred in Glasgow during the 1990s. The second victim, now a man in his late 20s, gave evidence detailing abuse that took place in South Lanarkshire between 2006 and 2010, which began when he was roughly eight years old.

Dott heavily denied the allegations throughout the trial, branding them as “lies”. However, the jury rejected his defence. Following his conviction, Dott was remanded in custody, placed on the sex offenders register, and removed from the World Snooker Hall of Fame.

In court on Tuesday, defence counsel Euan Dow stated that Dott acknowledges both his personal and professional reputations have been completely destroyed. Lord Harrower described the offences as a “gross violation of trust” that robbed the victims of a major portion of their childhoods. Dott showed no visible emotion as he was led away to begin his term.

Dott achieved the pinnacle of his sporting career in 2006 when he won the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, later reaching the global finals again in 2010.