On the occasion of World Tourism Day, The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, and Parklane, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, organised a special event in honour of the young men and women who took their internships there.

MHV honoured hospitality’s next generation and future tourism leaders, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, September 27. The hospitality group successfully hosted a deeply symbolical event on the 25th of September, inside The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, and Parklane, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, placing the youth and hope of the tourism sector in the epicentre of this special day.

Through this event, each hotel aimed to honour all the young people that are studying in the tourism and hospitality field and hope to make their way in this fascinating industry, who spent this summer as interns at the emblematic The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, and the stunning Parklane, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol.

Fourteen aspiring young men and women, all hoping to leave their own mark and build their future in the demanding tourism and hospitality industry, chose to take their internship at MHV’s luxury hotels, in various fields and positions, each making a difference and bringing their passion and dedication to both hotels’ teams and divisions.

Specifically, Georgiadou Evangelis, Danu Ekaterini, Theodoulou Zoi, Charalambous Andreas, Alexandrou Anastasios, Christofi Konstantinos and Fotev Radoslav took their internship at The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, and Gavriela Theocharous, Eleni Anaiti, Konstantinos Konstantinou, Stavros Konstantinou, Michael Andria, Marius-Iulian Himcinschi and Konstantinos Stylianou, took their internship at Parklane, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol.

During the welcome speech, MHV representatives explained the actual reason behind this initiative by stating: “This year, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, we have chosen to focus on the people who represent the future of our industry — young people. Because tourism is not only about beautiful destinations, luxury hotels and unforgettable experiences. Tourism is, above all, about people. It is about the people who create these experiences every day, and it is about the young people who will shape the future of our industry and its sustainability”, and concluded with an important message, “Give young people a chance. Give them the opportunity to discover Tourism. Let them experience it. Let them understand what this industry can offer. Let them find what inspires them. And let them create their own future through it. Because the future of hospitality does not begin tomorrow. It begins with the young people we support today”.

The fourteen young men and women, along their teachers, university lecturers, and Mr Pafitis, representative of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, were all present during this very special event and everyone expressed their appreciation and enthusiasm. All particularly highlighted that it was the first time they had seen an organisation take such an initiative and what a positive contribution such things can be to the tourism industry, tourism education, and the community in general.

The dynamic hospitality group strongly believes in the importance of connecting academic studies with real experience in the actual hospitality field, choosing to invest in the young generation, which is with no doubt the future of the tourism world. Through this event, MHV’s executives had the chance to get to know this new generation of professionals, present them with the opportunities and possibilities that the industry has to offer, but also create a space which will serve as a communication channel and as a platform for exchanging experiences.

This initiative is part of the broader CSR and ESG strategic plan of the hotels and the hospitality group, which focuses on social responsibility, the growth, development and empowerment of young people and the creation of new opportunities for the new generation of hospitality and tourism.

Through the collaboration with the academic community and the actual connection of young professionals with the industry, MHV aims to nurture young talent and shape the future leaders of tourism, while at the same time strengthening the direct connection between education and employment market.

MHV proudly welcomed the students along with their professors and together celebrated World Tourism Day, honouring the young people who constitute the future of the industry. The young professionals who spent their summer working in various fields within The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection, and Parklane, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, were the undisputed guests of honour in this very special day.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture:

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specializes in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Dedicated to creating extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV Group is redefining luxury living and business environments across the Mediterranean by delivering world-class experiences.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC

Giannou Kranidioti 11, 4534 Pyrgos, Limassol, Τ.Κ. 56560, 3308 Limassol

T: +357 2584 2900 | E: [email protected]