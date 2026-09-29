International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) secretary general Thomas Kazakos put freedom of navigation and the need for a predictable global regulatory framework at the centre of talks in Washington last week, as an ICS delegation met senior US officials on trade, maritime policy and decarbonisation.

Led by ICS Shipping Policy Committee chair Kenneth Lam, the delegation met representatives from several U.S. government agencies, including the Department of State and the office of Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

The ICS secretariat also met the US Coast Guard, including Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy Rear Admiral Robert C. Compher.

Discussions covered the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Net Zero Framework, freedom of navigation, the currently suspended USTR Section 301 fees on Chinese-linked and foreign vessels, and the SHIPS for America Act.

Separately, ICS met the Consultative Shipping Group (CSG) of governments and took part in a meeting co-hosted by US Maritime Administration Administrator Stephen M. Carmel and CSG chairman Brian Adrian Wessel.

The Federal Maritime Commission was represented by chair Laura Di Bella, while officials from the Department of State and other US agencies also attended.

The talks focused on the latest developments in U.S. trade and maritime policy, including the SHIPS for America Act and the USTR Section 301 fees, alongside the IMO Net Zero Framework and the future of shipping decarbonisation.

During the discussions, Kazakos also stressed the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation and the importance of a robust and predictable global regulatory framework for shipping and international trade.

Between the official meetings, ICS held a reception for CSG members at the German Embassy.

ICS thanked Wessel and CSG members for their continued cooperation, as well as the Chamber of Shipping of America for helping facilitate the delegation’s meetings in Washington.