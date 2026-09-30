Do you want it ALL unlimited? At a low price? And without a contractual duration commitment?

Then Epic’s Unlimited Plan is for you.

Unlimited data, minutes and SMS for only €14,99/month, with no contract commitment.

You, too, can enjoy unlimited communication at a truly affordable price, on Epic’s mobile network, which stands out for its technological excellence and quality.

Sometimes you just don’t need to think twice. Connect with the Unlimited Plan at any Epic or partner store, or by calling 159.

Or, complete the interest form at: https://go.epic.com.cy/en/UnlimitedPlan and we’ll contact you to deliver more information.

Valid with number transfer.

Terms and conditions at epic.com.cy