The British bases police reported on Wednesday that they had made 80 arrests and carried out more than 700 maritime checks during this year’s peak summer season.

Between June and August, operations focused on coastal areas and surrounding roads in the western and eastern British bases.

Lady’s Mile and Curium beaches attracted more than 700,000 visitors, with increased police presence resulting in 74 arrests and 12 criminal cases there.

Road safety enforcement recorded 22 cases involving driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, along with five dangerous driving cases.

The SBA police marine unit also issued 35 fixed penalty notices in the Dhekelia area after 712 checks of boats and jet skis across the island.

Temporary superintendent Melina Papagregoriou said the operations required sustained work on land and at sea, thanking officers and partner agencies for their contribution.

She added that routine patrols would continue after the seasonal operations ended, with officers remaining on hand to detect and prosecute criminal activity.