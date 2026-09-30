France and Britain are in talks to end their “one in, one out” migration deal, a French interior ministry source said on Wednesday.

“We are discussing the terms of withdrawal from the agreement with the British,” the source said.

Under the agreement, announced last year in a bid to reduce small-boat crossings of the English Channel, Britain deported undocumented people arriving in small boats to France, in exchange for accepting an equal number of legitimate asylum seekers with British family connections.

France’s interior ministry had no immediate comment on why France was seeking to wind down the agreement. Britain’s interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Under the terms of the deal, there was a target timeframe of no more than three months from someone’s arrival in Britain to transfer to France.

Britain had to return an individual within 14 days of their arrival, and France did not have to accept unaccompanied minors or people who pose a pre-existing security threat, the treaty said.