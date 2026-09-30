Cyprus will seek to strengthen links with Kazakhstan in artificial intelligence, digital technologies and innovation during an official visit by Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou to Astana from October 1 to 3.

Damianou will take part in the AI & Digital Bridge Forum, an international gathering bringing together government officials, technology industry representatives, investors, researchers, experts and start-ups from a number of countries.

According to the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, discussions at the forum will focus on developments in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, digital transformation and the use of innovation to support economic growth and competitiveness.

During the visit, Damianou will hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev.

He is also scheduled to meet government and business representatives in Kazakhstan as part of the official programme.

The visit comes as Cyprus seeks to expand its international cooperation in technology and innovation, with artificial intelligence and digital transformation becoming increasingly prominent areas of government policy.

Damianou is due to return to Cyprus on Saturday, October 3.