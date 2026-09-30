A total of 27.5 kilograms of ketamine, as well as smaller amounts of other substances including cannabis, mephedrone, MDMA and cocaine, were found in an apartment in Limassol, police said on Wednesday.

According to the drug squad YKAN, the drugs were found during a search of the apartment in the presence of its two tenants, aged 23 and 24. The two have since been remanded for eight days by the Limassol criminal court.

During the search, officers seized a total of 27.5kg of ketamine, 377g of cannabis, 776g of mephedrone, 269g of MDMA, 172g of cocaine and a sum of €10,000 in cash.

The two tenants were arrested on the spot, injuring one of the police officers in a fracas that broke out when they tried to resist.

Police said that the two men arrived in Cyprus on September 20 and had rented the apartment on September 24, from where they were scheduled to depart on Tuesday, September 29.

Investigators are currently examining whether the case is connected to the discovery of 386kg of ketamine on September 12 and 14. The discovery involved an Israeli and a Palestinian couple, who are currently suspects in the case.