George Metzakis, CEO of Cyta, joined the board of directors of TechIsland, bringing more than 17 years of telecommunications experience across Cyprus and international markets.

Metzakis assumed the role of CEO of Cyta in May 2026, having joined the organisation in 2023 as Chief Commercial Officer with responsibility for its overall commercial strategy.

From September 2025, he also served as co-Acting CEO, contributing to the organisation’s operational continuity.

His experience spans commercial strategy, marketing, sales, revenue growth and customer experience, while at Cyta he has contributed to advancing the organisation’s digital transformation and strengthening its customer-centric approach.

This has included initiatives that leverage technology to enhance services, continuously improve the customer experience and reinforce Cyta’s connection with society and its evolving needs.

Welcoming Metzakis to the board, TechIsland chairman Valentinos Polykarpou said “we are very pleased to welcome George to TechIsland’s Board of Directors and congratulate him on his appointment as CEO of Cyta”, adding that his “deep knowledge of the telecommunications sector, combined with his experience in strategic growth, digital transformation and customer experience, will be a valuable addition to our Board”.

Polykarpou went on to stress Cyta’s wider role in the sector, saying that “Cyta is a particularly important partner within Cyprus’ technology ecosystem and plays a key role in the country’s digital advancement”.

He added that “we look forward to George’s contribution and to continuing our close collaboration, with the shared objective of creating the right conditions for Cyprus’ further growth and international competitiveness”.

Metzakis, meanwhile, said “it is a great pleasure and honour to join TechIsland’s Board of Directors and contribute to our shared efforts to further develop Cyprus’ technology ecosystem”.

He said that “modern digital infrastructure and reliable connectivity are fundamental enablers of innovation, business growth and the country’s international competitiveness”, before adding that “I look forward to working with my fellow Board members, TechIsland’s member companies and partners to help shape initiatives that create meaningful and long-term value for Cyprus’ economy and society”.

TechIsland represents more than 400 companies and serves as the unified voice of Cyprus’ technology sector, which the association says is now the largest sector of the Cypriot economy, contributing more than 16 per cent of GDP.

The organisation’s purpose is to bring the ecosystem together and contribute to creating the conditions that will enable Cyprus to continue developing as an international hub for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation.