Lidl is consolidating its dog and cat product range under the new brand Max & Mila’s World and expanding it with three clearly defined quality tiers. With this launch, the grocery retailer is bringing its existing pet care portfolio together into a single, unified brand world for the first time-creating greater clarity, transparency, and brand recognition for customers. The goal is to simplify product selection while strengthening trust in the brand.

Max & Mila’s World offers customers an easy-to-navigate brand world for dogs and cats with products tailored to their pets’ specific needs. Three, clearly-defined quality tiers, a straightforward range structure and an appealing, cohesive packaging design ensure quick orientation on store shelves.

Transparent details on ingredients and quality features help customers find the right food faster and build trust. At the same time, the brand combines high product quality with Lidl’s signature value for money, making everyday pet food and supplies accessible to all pet parents.

Guidance for pet owners, quality at Lidl prices

For many people, pets hold a special place in the family. Around half of European households own a pet, including 111 million cats and 91 million dogs*. The expectations for proper, needs-based nutrition for these four-legged family members are high—driving increased demand for quality pet food and effortless navigation within the product range.

“With Max & Mila’s World, we are creating a unified brand world for our entire dog and cat range for the very first time,” explains Sebastian Hein, Head of Brand, Senior Vice President at Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG.

“This makes it easier for our customers to navigate in-store, making the different quality tiers in our line-up clear at a glance. Transparent information, high-quality products and Lidl’s signature great value help pet parents make the right choice for their beloved pets.”

Behind Max & Mila’s World is the promise of 100-per cent complete and healthy nutrition with no artificial colours or added sugar. To ensure this high standard of quality, all products strictly comply with the specifications of the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), the trade association representing the European pet food industry. From balanced nutrient profiles and age-appropriate formulas for every life stage to scientifically calculated energy delivery, FEDIAF guidelines guarantee proven, needs-based, and vitalising nutrition for dogs and cats. At the same time, Lidl remains true to its commitment to offering high-quality branded products at a fair price.

Clear brand architecture simplifies product selection

At the heart of Max & Mila’s World is a well-structured product range featuring three quality tiers: Basic, Advanced Care and Gourmet. This three-tiered system extends consistently across the entire dog and cat food line-up, making ingredient composition and key product benefits instantly recognisable—thanks to color-coded packaging and a cohesive design on store shelves.

The Basic tier offers daily essentials with balanced ingredients and species-appropriate quality. The Advanced Care line caters to pet owners with higher requirements, featuring elevated nutritional value, dried meat as the primary ingredient and recipes tailored to different life stages and individual needs. The grain-free Gourmet line stands for premium quality, featuring fresh meat as the main ingredient alongside carefully selected items. The line-up is complemented by hygiene products and a range of non-food items, such as accessories and toys.

*FEDIAF, Annual Report 2026

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