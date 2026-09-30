The decline is usually the tell. Somewhere between a casual $200 deposit and a serious five-figure one, a high-volume bettor discovers that the payment method they have leaned on for years has quietly stopped working, and that the problem is not their bank but the industry itself.

The credit-card exit is now the rule, not the exception

On August 25, 2025, DraftKings stopped accepting credit-card deposits across every state where it operates. The move followed a $450,000 settlement with Massachusetts regulators, who found the operator had improperly accepted more than $83,000 in credit-card wagers and ordered the funds returned to 218 customers, according to SBC Americas and Legal Sports Report. DraftKings was not the first. Betr, Fanatics, and Sporttrade had already dropped credit cards.

Regulation is pushing in the same direction. As of 2026, ten states (Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia) prohibit credit-card funding for gambling outright, and Maine enacted a ban in April 2026 that phases in later in the year. The rationale regulators cite is straightforward: credit turns a wager into debt. Whatever one thinks of the policy, the practical effect for anyone moving real money is that the easiest rail is disappearing.

What is left, and why it is slower

Strip credit out and the funding menu narrows to a handful of rails: bank transfer (ACH), debit card, wire, real-time payments over networks like RTP and FedNow, and crypto-to-USD conversion. They differ mainly in three things: speed, daily limits, and whether they work outside banking hours. For a modest deposit, any of them is fine. For five- and six-figure moves, the cracks show. ACH is cheap but slow and often held. Debit cards carry limits. Wires clear quickly but only during banking hours, and they are not cheap.

The weekend is the real constraint. Prediction markets and sportsbooks never close, but the banking system behind them still runs on business hours. Above roughly $5,000, there is often no clean way to move money on a Saturday afternoon, precisely when a game is live and a position needs funding.

A new layer is forming to close the gap

The mismatch has drawn a wave of infrastructure companies. EDGE Markets, a New York fintech building financial infrastructure for prediction markets, raised a $29.2 million Series A led by CoinFund in June 2026 specifically to build real-time payment rails built for prediction markets, according to fintech.global. Its consumer product, a limited-use deposit account and debit card, is designed so funds can move only into other regulated, KYC/AML-compliant venues; credit is never part of the flow. EDGE says eligible accounts can move up to $5 million per transaction and $50 million per day onto supported prediction markets.

The design point is the interesting part. Rather than bolt a betting use case onto a generic card, these accounts treat compliance as the architecture: money moves in real time, around the clock, but only between regulated endpoints. It is a different proposition from a credit card, and closer to what both regulators and high-volume players actually want.

The bottom line

The card decline signals a market maturing past the consumer-credit rails it was never built on. For serious players, the near-term answer is a faster, purpose-built rail; the longer-term answer is infrastructure that treats moving money as the product, not an afterthought.

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