The first 36 apartments under Limassol’s affordable housing project are now expected to be delivered in early summer 2027, following minor delays, mayor Yiannis Armeftis said on Wednesday.

The apartments form the first phase of a joint project between Limassol municipality and the Cyprus Land Development Corporation (Koag) in the Ayios Nicolaos area.

Armeftis visited the construction site on Ayias Aikaterinis street on Wednesday morning, accompanied by Koag’s new board of directors, to review progress and discuss completion deadlines.

“The purpose of the visit is to see how the project is progressing and review the timelines, with completion expected in early summer 2027,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.

He explained that existing buildings had been demolished and their residents relocated to allow construction of the first phase. A similar process will follow for the remaining properties to make way for three additional apartment buildings.

Koag chairman Nicolas Diomidous said the first phase, comprising 36 two-bedroom apartments, was progressing well despite some difficulties.

Although the original completion date had been set for March 2027, he described the delays as relatively minor, adding that engineers and technical staff were working to keep the project on schedule.

Once the first phase is completed, construction can proceed on three additional six-storey apartment buildings.

The mayor referred to a total of 136 apartments under the project, while Diomidous put the figure at 138.

The aim, Diomidous said, is to help low- and middle-income households secure accommodation through affordable rents.

Both officials emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between the municipality and Koag in addressing Limassol’s housing needs.

Armeftis said the municipality’s development activity was contributing significantly to the financing of affordable housing through development-related contributions.

He also outlined plans for the project’s second phase on Lambrou Porfyra street, which will place greater emphasis on the principles of the New European Bauhaus.

Beyond affordability, he said, future housing developments should incorporate sustainability, inclusiveness and architectural quality to improve residents’ wellbeing and quality of life.

Meanwhile, Limassol municipality announced plans for a further 400 affordable housing apartments.

According to a municipal statement, the council has decided to proceed with an architectural idea competition for the additional housing development.

The competition will incorporate the principles of the New European Bauhaus, focusing on sustainability, high-quality design and social inclusion within the city’s urban environment.

The municipality and Koag also discussed the corporation’s participation in the competition’s evaluation committee, drawing on its experience in housing policy.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding their strategic partnership to increase the availability of affordable housing in Limassol.