The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) is among the 550 best universities in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking for 2027, ranking among the top 24 per cent of the 2,297 faculties included in the ranking.

Ranking in the 501-550 category, Tepak has improved its ranking from the previous year, when it was ranked 501-600, making it the highest category it has achieved since 2021.

“This year’s performance is particularly important due to the increased international competition, as the ranking includes 2,297 universities, compared to 2,191 the previous year,” Tepak said.

The university has improved its performance in four of the five evaluation pillars, as reflected in its overall improved score.

The greatest progress was recorded in the research environment pillar, while the university also improved in the industry connection and research quality pillars, with the latter recording a particularly high score of 78.2, ranking it 384th worldwide.