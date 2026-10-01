Cyprus will continue to strengthen and modernise its defence capabilities while deepening strategic partnerships with other countries, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Thursday following the Independence Day military parade.

Palmas said the government’s aim was to further enhance Cyprus’ role as a reliable partner within the European Union and the wider region, amid what he described as an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

“Safeguarding freedom, security and peace requires constant vigilance, operational readiness and the ability to respond effectively to the challenges and demands of our time,” he said.

The defence minister reiterated president Nikos Christodoulides’ earlier statements by saying the defence ministry would continue to modernise the country’s defence capabilities and strengthen its strategic partnerships.

Palmas paid tribute to those who contributed to the country’s struggle for freedom and independence, as well as those who have served in the defence and security of the Republic over the past 66 years.

He also congratulated the leadership and personnel of the National Guard and security forces, as well as those involved in organising Thursday’s parade.

The defence minister congratulated the leadership and personnel of the National Guard and security forces, as well as those involved in organising Thursday’s parade

Palmas thanked Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias for attending the celebrations and highlighted the participation of Greek fighter jets in the parade, which he said demonstrated the close ties between Cyprus and Greece.

He also welcomed ambassadors, dignitarties and defence attachés from other countries, particularly the participation of Egypt, France, Britain and the United States.

Military personnel from the four countries took part in the parade, while Egypt and Britain also participated with aircraft.

Palmas concluded by thanking members of the public who attended the Independence Day celebrations.

“Happy anniversary to the Republic of Cyprus and to the Cypriot people,” he said.