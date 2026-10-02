The average pump price of a litre of diesel fuel hit £2 ($2.64) in Britain for the first time on Friday, according to data compiled by the RAC motoring organisation, the latest landmark in a global surge in fuel prices.

The UK-wide average pump price of a litre of diesel reached 200.01 pence

Prices have been inching steadily higher after on Monday passing the previous high of 199.09 pence, which was set in June 2022 shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said the rise in prices was “showing no signs of slowing”

European Union countries discussed a French proposal on Friday to release diesel stocks in response to US pressure to help cool surging fuel prices

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to hold a call with his counterparts from the G7 to discuss actions on the world markets for crude and refined products after discussing the issue with US President Donald Trump