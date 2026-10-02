The European Commission on Thursday disbursed nearly €120 million to Cyprus under the Recovery and Resilience Facility after the country satisfactorily completed a series of agreed reforms and investment targets.

The payment formed part of a wider disbursement of more than €9.8 billion to Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Estonia and Cyprus under the facility, which is at the heart of the European Union’s NextGenerationEU recovery programme.

For Cyprus, the latest payment follows its sixth request for funding, submitted on December 17, 2025, and approved by the Commission on July 13, 2026.

With the latest disbursement, Cyprus has now received 67 per cent of the total funding allocated to its national recovery and resilience plan.

The plan provides for a total of €1.02 billion in grants for Cyprus.

The measures linked to the latest payment cover a range of reforms and investments, including the introduction of a new school evaluation system.

They also include the creation of a system for the cross-border exchange of patients’ health data, as well as the introduction of flexible working arrangements in the public sector.

Further measures involve expanding electronic services within the electronic building permit system.

The payment also covers the expansion of testing infrastructure for renewable energy sources and smart grids at the University of Cyprus, together with the connection of that infrastructure to the electricity network.

The European Commission said the payments to the five member states reflected the successful completion of key milestones and targets linked to reforms and investments set out in their respective national recovery and resilience plans.

The Commission stressed that the Recovery and Resilience Facility is performance-based, meaning that funding is released only after agreed reform and investment commitments have been satisfactorily completed.

The latest payment therefore represents funding tied directly to the completion of specific measures rather than an automatic allocation of money under the programme.

The disbursement was made after the Council approved the payments to the five member states.

Following that approval, the Commission adopted the corresponding payment decisions and released the funds on Thursday.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility forms the core of NextGenerationEU, the EU’s wider recovery programme established to support reforms and investment across member states.

For Cyprus, the latest payment brings the country further towards completing its national plan while leaving 33 per cent of its €1.02 billion grant allocation still to be disbursed, subject to the satisfactory fulfilment of the remaining agreed milestones and targets.