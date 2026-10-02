PwC Cyprus has strengthened its Tax & Legal Services leadership team with the appointment of Panayiotis Hadjiconstantinou, who brings international experience in taxation and cross-border structuring.

Hadjiconstantinou most recently served as International Tax & Policy Partner at another Big Four firm in the Middle East.

Earlier in his career, he worked for PwC in both the United Kingdom and Cyprus, giving him experience across several markets and tax jurisdictions.

He began his career with PwC UK in 2008, advising investment management firms on international taxation and structuring.

In 2012, he moved to PwC Cyprus, where he worked with private clients, primarily in the energy, commodities and real estate sectors.

Hadjiconstantinou holds a law degree from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom and an LL.M. in International Taxation from Leiden University in the Netherlands.

His areas of specialisation include Global Minimum Tax and Double Tax Treaties.

“Panayiotis’ addition to our leadership team is an important step in the continued growth and strengthening of our Tax & Legal Services,” said PwC Cyprus chief executive officer Andreas Yiasemides.

“His international experience, recognised expertise and deep understanding of the business environment will further strengthen our capabilities and create new opportunities for our clients and our organisation. We are very pleased to welcome Panayiotis to our team,” he added.

Charalambos Sergiou, head of Tax & Legal Services, said Hadjiconstantinou’s experience across different markets and tax jurisdictions would add further depth to the team.

“Panayiotis brings experience from different markets and tax jurisdictions, together with deep expertise in complex international tax matters,” Sergiou said.

“His addition further strengthens our team and enhances our ability to support clients in an increasingly dynamic and evolving international tax environment,” he added.

On his part, Hadjiconstantinou said he was joining the firm at an important point in its development.

“I look forward to working with an exceptional team of professionals, supporting our clients in navigating complex international tax challenges and contributing to the continued development of our people and our firm,” he added.

His appointment comes as international tax rules continue to evolve, with businesses operating across jurisdictions facing increasingly complex requirements around taxation and cross-border structures.