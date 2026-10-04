The paediatric ward of Makarios Hospital is on standby to deal with seasonal infections, which are expected to appear in the coming period, its director said on Sundy.

Speaking to the Cyrus News Agency, Elena Papamichael said 16 children are currently being treated, half of which have viral or microbial infections.

“It is the beginning of the winter season. We expect, of course, seasonal infections, without knowing how they will be,” she said, adding that the clinic is on standby so it can respond to the needs that will arise.

“At this stage, however, things are under control,” she said.

While there are only currently 16 children in the unit, in previous days there were more.

Of the eight children with infections, three have gastroenteritis, two skin infections, two pneumonias that are in the recovery phase and one viral bronchitis.

The children “are in a very good clinical condition and these are simple cases that do not inspire concern at this stage,” Papamichael said.

The unit has a total of 36 beds.

She said there were no cases f flu or Covid.

Vaccinations are due to start in November, peaking in December and January.